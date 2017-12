Dr. Howard Edward Johnson, 79, of Glen Carbon, died at 9:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.