Dr. John Franklin Gaskill

Dr. John Franklin Gaskill, 86, of Godfrey, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Eunice Smith Home in Alton.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 5, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 6, at First Presbyterian Church in Alton. Inurnment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.