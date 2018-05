Dr. Richard Rayburn, 65, of Edwardsville, passed away at 7:10 p.m. Friday, May 4, 2018, at his home.

The family will have a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1327 Vaughn Road in Wood River.

Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.