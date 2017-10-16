Dr. Robert D. Blankenship, 78, of Collinsville, passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born May 10, 1939, in Richmond, Va., a son of the late Stuart G. and Thelma (Martin) Blankenship. He married Sandra (Siebert) Blankenship on Dec. 29, 1990, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Granite City and she survives.

Dr. Blankenship’s career and life of serving and caring for others began in 1964. He served as a Captain with the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. He was serving as a physician with Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City with 50 years of service. He had served as the Chief of Staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for several years. He had also worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years, serving as the physician for the Madison County Jail and Detention Center. He was a dedicated and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville and had a special lifelong passion for golfing and enjoyed his days of traveling. Dr. Blankenship will be remembered for the love and care he had for his patients throughout his life and the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of almost 27 years, he is survived by five children and their spouses, Kim Blankenship and Cindy Coggin of Jacksonville, Fla., Robert D. and Rebecca Blankenship Jr. of Glen Carbon, Sharon Blankenship and George Albers of Maryville, Beth Anne and William Goetluck of Caseyville and Daniel R. Blankenship of DeLand, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Chandler Coggin, Candace Schneider, Sarah Blankenship, Anna Blankenship, William Albers, Caroline Albers, Crystal Goetluck, Daniel Blankenship Jr., and Jessica Blankenship; three great-grandchildren, Bentley Blankenship, Sophia Blankenship, and Jon David Schneider; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Stuart “Gray” Blankenship of Granite City and Dale and Susan Blankenship of Powhatan, Va.; a sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Ray Fleming of Richmond, Va.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elvin M. and Anna M. Siebert of Granite City; six sisters-in-law and five brothers-in-law, Judy Novosel, Barbara and John Schooley, Janet and Jamie Jackopin, Connie and John Ceriotti, Nancy and Brian Dodson and Amy and Scott Martin; many special nieces, nephews, other extended family, colleagues and extended family, and many friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 7110 State Route 162 in Maryville. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Maryville or to the American Red Cross and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.