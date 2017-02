Duane Allen Averbeck, 61, of Alton, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.