Dudley “Pat” Robertson, 76, of Granite City, passed away on June 12, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer.

He was diagnosed in early April and passed away at home surrounded by his family. Pat was born in Granite City on Jan. 11, 1941, the third of Dudley and Alene Robertson’s seven children. He was preceded in death by his parents — his father in 1964 and his mother in 2008. Pat is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elaine (Smalley) Robertson; their three children, sons James Robertson and Daniel Robertson, and daughter Susan Robertson; their daughter-in-law Kelli (Basden) Robertson; and their grandchildren, Noah Robertson and Kyndall Robertson. He is also survived by his six siblings: Vernon Robertson, Sonja Belton, Ed Robertson, Janice Felchlin, Linda Robertson, and John Robertson; his sisters-in law, Lois Robertson, Marie Robertson, Celeste Biason, and Jacque DeWitt; and 22 nieces and nephews.

Pat graduated from Granite City High School in 1959 and attended barber school in the early 1960s. He also served as a medic in the Air Force Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1964 to care for his ailing father. He met the beautiful Elaine Smalley at a friend’s wedding reception, and following a brief courtship, the two were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Granite City on July 3, 1965. Pat and Elaine welcomed their son James in 1966, son Daniel in 1969, and daughter Susan in 1971. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July 2015 surrounded by family.

Pat worked as a pipefitter at Monsanto for more than 30 years. He retired in December 1998. His great sense of humor endeared him to his Monsanto co-workers. His sense of humor was also legendary in his family, as were the haircuts he gave to family members in his 1960s barber chair.

After their children were grown, Pat and Elaine enjoyed traveling. They visited Mexico, Hawaii, and several European countries. After their grandchildren were born in 2001 and 2003, they devoted themselves to being grandparents. Pat was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren.

Pat’s sense of humor, determination, and family devotion remained intact throughout his illness. Pat was greatly admired by his family and will be missed forever.

In celebration of Pat’s life, visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. The funeral service will be officiated by Pat’s brother, Pastor John Robertson.

Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Pat’s family wishes to thank Hospice of Southern Illinois for their care and compassion in a tremendously difficult time.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to Sherwood Oaks Christian Church in Bloomington, Ind.; www.irwinchapel.com.