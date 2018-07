Dwight “Doug” Sebastian, 74, of Brighton, formerly of Bethalto, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, July 22, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 28, with Rev. Charles Woodard officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.