Dwight Ames Brown, 87, of Granite City, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.