Dwight Douglas “Doug” DePew, 73, went to be with his parents and son on Monday, April 16, 2018, with his family by his side.

A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of a celebration of life memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 14, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor George Gude will officiate. Private interment will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.