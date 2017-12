Dwight E. Wayman, 81 of Medora, died at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Medora. Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Lawn Cemetery.