Dwight M. Cope, 76, of Jerseyville, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at the First Assembly of God Church in Jerseyville, 500 Cross Ave. in Jerseyville, with Pastor Larry Hayes officiating. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will be in charge of arrangements.