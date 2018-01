E. Eileen Heeren, 92, died at 9:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at New Florence Care Center in New Florence, Mo.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.