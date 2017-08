Eadmon Clay Earon, 87, of Granite City, died at 2:38 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.