Earl E. Brown, 55, of St. Louis, formerly of Granite City, passed away at 4:47 p.m. Monday, June 11, 2018, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating.