Earl J. Middleton, 84, of Granite City, born Aug. 30, 1933, in Casey, Ill, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Edwardsville.

He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Delia (Hickcox) Middleton; and his siblings, Victor Middleton, Robert Middleton, and Rosalie Zobrist.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Audrey D. Middleton (nee Bowen) of Granite City; his children, Lynn Rinderer, Steve Middleton, Cheryl Basye, Lisa Schipkowski, Michael Middleton, and Teri Beaver; his 21 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials are appreciated to the David C. Pratt Cancer Center in St. Louis. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home in Belleville. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.