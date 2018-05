Earl Lancaster Nailor, 88, of Wood River, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Military rites will be presented by the Alton VFW Post 1308 Honors Team.