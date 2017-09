Eddie W. Hollis, 91, of Edwardsville, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at her residence with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Connect Church, formerly known at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, 1417 Herbert St. in South Roxana. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the church. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Pitchford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.