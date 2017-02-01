Edith M. Kolkmeyer, 99, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at the United Methodist Village.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A private burial will be held at Alton Cemetery.
