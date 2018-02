Edna “Tillie” Sharon White, 75, of Granite City, died at 2:25 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, where the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.