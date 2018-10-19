Edna Hartman, fell asleep in Christ at 8:52 p.m. Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton. Born April 29, 1919 in New Haven, MO, she was the daughter of Heinrich and Anna Walkenhorst. She married August W. Hartman in 1942 in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on December 28, 1967. Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Sandra Hartman of Oakwood, OH, Dennis and Bonnie Hartman of Godfrey, and Kenneth and Sally Hartman of St. Charles, MO, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Isler. She also had one brother and two sisters. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Pastor Dan Speckhard will officiate. Burial will be at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Black Jack, MO. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com