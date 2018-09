Edna L. Counts, 86, of Granite City, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018, at Granite Nursing & Rehabilitation in Granite City.

In celebration of Edna’s life, there will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 29, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, with Pastor Henry Crippen officiating.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.