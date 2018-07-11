Edna Mae Myers-Wagoner, 86, of Wood River, departed this worldly life on June 30, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

She was born on July 17, 1931, in Avery County, N.C., the daughter of the late Isaac and Verna Mae (Clark) Green. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Linda K. and Joe Fisher; two sons and a daughter-in-law, William R. Harris Jr., and J. Allen and Dawn Myers; seven grandchildren, J. Jay Fisher, Taryn L. Hoppes, Michael Harris, Martin Harris, Briana Myers Marcotte and her husband, Robert; Kyle Myers, and Noah Myers; four great-grandchildren, Joseph E. Fisher, Mackenzie Fisher, Logan Hoppes, and Chaz Hoppes; three brothers, Doyle Green, Eddie Green, and Phillip Gonyo; and many other extended family and friends.

During her life, Edna Mae resided in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Georgia. She enjoyed flowers and would often be complimented on her gardens and huge pots of color. She was a dedicated mother, homemaker, seamstress, and a hardworking employee in electronics for over 30 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, a daughter, a sister, and three brothers.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, N.C. Burial will follow at 5 p.m. at Tate Cemetery in Land Harbor, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Online guestbook available at pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of local arrangements.