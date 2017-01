Edna Martha Trammell, 95, of Godfrey, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at her home.

Per her wishes, her body has been donated to science. A memorial Mass will be offered for Martha at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home is handling arrangements.