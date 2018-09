Edna R. James

Edna R. James, 82, of Godfrey, passed away at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at her residence.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be 1 p.m. until Eastern Star services at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, September 23, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. A time of reflection will immediately follow the Eastern Star services.