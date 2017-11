Edna Sconce, 98, died at 10:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at Bethalto Care Center.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg.