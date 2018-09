Edsel Celsor, 90, of Judsonia, Ark., formerly of Godfrey, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018, at Oakdale Nursing Home in Judsonia, Ark.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 16, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with Boyd Goodson officiating. Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors by VFW Post 1308.