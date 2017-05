Edward “Butch” H. Snyder, 75, of Brussels, died Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brussels. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.