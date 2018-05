Edward “Ed” Howard, 75, of Alton, passed away at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. until memorial services at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton. Private inurnment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.