Edward “Frank” Kozicky, 70, of Godfrey, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 21, 2018, while enjoying his favorite pastime, turkey-hunting.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 26, at the First United Methodist Church in Godfrey, 1100 Airport Road in Godfrey. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery in Batchtown.