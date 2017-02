Edward F. Hillen, 85, of Brussels, died at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Meppen. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Meppen.