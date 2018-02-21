Edward Fred Brandes Jr., 59, of Granite City, died at 12:24 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at his home.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at St. John UCC.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Edward Fred Brandes Jr., 59, of Granite City, died at 12:24 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at his home.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at St. John UCC.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014