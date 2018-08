Edward Joseph Steed, 69, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until memorial service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Cremation rites were accorded.