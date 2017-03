Edward K. Essington, 87, of Granite City, formerly of Venice, Ill., and Las Vegas, Nev., died Saturday, March 25, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.