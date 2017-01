Edward L. Gillham, 84, of Edwardsville, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at his residence.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, with Masonic service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Paddock Cemetery in Fort Russell Township.