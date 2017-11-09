Edward Lee Perigen Sr. of Granite City died on Oct. 13, 2017.

Ed, son of Ruby and Charles Perigen, died of a heart attack in a hospital in Arizona with his loving daughter, Sheila, by his side. He is survived by his wife, Rosalee Perigen; daughters Yvette Cotter and Sheila Lupardus; and son Eddie Perigen Jr. He is also survived by a brother, Ron Perigen; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who live in Illinois and Colorado.

Ed was an entrepreneur with successful businesses, despite his second-grade education. He worked hard his entire life building a business to make a better future for his family and passing down his work ethic to his children. His most successful business, Perigen Pools in Granite City, is his greatest legacy. The business was passed down to his daughter, Sheila, and her husband, Randy Lupardus, in 2011, allowing Ed to retire. His hobbies included boating and playing cards with friends and his faith was in Jesus Christ. His retired days were very peaceful and happy, spending time with his grandchildren every chance he got. Ed will be sorely missed and will be remembered forever as his legacy, love and work ethic live on in his children and grandchildren.