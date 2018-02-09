Edward Leroy “Hambone” Emerick had a quiet day visiting with his immediate family and then peacefully entered the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

Edward L. Emerick was born in 1925 and lived on Marguerite Street in Wood River with his parents, Edward C. and Evelyn M. Emerick, who preceded him in death. Leroy deeply missed his dear wife, Helen (Greer); his brother, Leon “Tootie,” “Tootie’s” wife, Dorothy, and a dear nephew, Scot, who all preceded him in death.

Surviving are four children, Donna (Dan) Smith, Dale (Joy), Dana (Micki) and Dean (Sheila) Emerick. Also surviving are nephews, Stan (Jo) Emerick, Sean (Tish) Emerick; six grandchildren, Danelle and Drew Emerick, Ryan (Elizabeth) Emerick, Leah (Keith) Butler, Daniel Emerick and Nicole (Will) Balcom; and three great-grandchildren.

Leroy was a World War II Navy veteran, serving on the USS Orca. He lived a life full of service, dedicated to the city of Wood River as recreation director for 37 years, elected to the City Council and a term as Wood River’s mayor.

Leroy spent 65 years involved with the Illinois Amateur Softball Association on many different levels and is enshrined in the ASA Hall of Fame. He was a member for more than 50 years and served as president of the Wood River American Legion Post. Leroy was a member of the East Alton-Wood River Hall of Fame and a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Wood River.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Sunday at the Wood River Roundhouse, 633 N. Wood River Ave., Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday. The Rev. Tomas Plogue will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Wood River Recreation Department.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.

Memories of Leroy and condolences may be left at marksmortuary.com.