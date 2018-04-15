Edward Louis Lance, 70, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, at his home.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
