Edward Mark Getz, 94, of Highland, died Thursday, April 6, 2017, at his residence in Highland.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, where visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, with funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.