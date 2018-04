Edward Michael “Mike” Mickelson, 64, of Granite City, passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City and 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 6, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, April 6, at the church with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.