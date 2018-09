Edward O. Rickert

Edward O. Rickert, 79, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of Edward’s life, a funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 29, with Fr. Zac Edgar officiating at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.