Edward S. Jenkins, 77, of Alton, died at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, with Father Steven Janoski officiating. Burial will be private at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.