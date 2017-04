Edward Victor “Peck” Seibert Jr., 79, of Godfrey, died Friday, April 14, 2017, at his residence.

There will be no visitation. Friends are invited to join the family for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, April 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Private interment will be held.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.