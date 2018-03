Edward W. Graham, 55, of Bethalto, formerly of Granite City, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

A memorial gathering will be 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Monday, March 26, at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home is handling arrangements.