Edwin C. Roberts Jr.

Edwin C. Roberts Jr., 94, of Wentzville, Mo., passed away at 12:35 a.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018, at his home.

He was born July 5, 1924, in St. Louis to Edwin C. Roberts Sr. and Lillian Sophia (Reimers) Roberts.

Ed served in World War II from 1943-1946. He was a member of DAV Granite City and Missouri, a member of American Legion, VFW, Tri-City Vets, Amvets, and Eagles of Granite City. He also was employed at the General Service Administration Army Record Center in St. Louis as an electrician and held a part-time position at the St. Louis County Police Department.

Ed is survived by his special friend, Margaret Seibert, of Granite City; his two sons, Michael Edwin Roberts (wife, Debbie) of Branson, Mo., and David C. Roberts (wife, Karen) of Foristell, Mo.; two stepdaughters, Glenda Noeth (husband, Don) and Lisa Gaines; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former spouse, Lorraine June Roberts; companion, Dorothy Brooks; companion, Bernice Beavon; and stepdaughter, Bonnie Evans.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. Monday, December 3, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 5200 Lucas and Hunt Road (at Interstate 70) in St. Louis. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials can be made to DAV or Tri-City Vets of Granite City in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.