Edwin L. Klenke, 87, of Edwardsville, died Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Liberty Village of Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the First Baptist Church in Alhambra, where services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21. Interment will follow at the Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Hamel. A luncheon will follow at the First Baptist Church.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.