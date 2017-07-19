Edwin W. Gerdes, 87, of Granite City, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2017, at his home.

He was born Aug. 19, 1929, in St. Louis, the son of the late William Gerdes and Anna (Anielak) Gordon. He married Betty (Morris) Gerdes in 1960 at Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City and she passed away on Sept. 23, 2010. He had worked at A.O. Smith with many years of dedicated service as a forklift operator and had also worked many years as a backhoe operator. He enjoyed his days of fishing and boating and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Annamaria and Mike Hain of Troy, Mo.; a son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Cheryl Ruemmler of North Carolina; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other extended family, and many friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edwin Gerdes Jr.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with the Rev. Jesse Tedder officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.