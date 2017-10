Edwina Rose (Sexton) Greenwood, 77, of Coffeen, Ill., died Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield. Visitation was held on Friday, Oct. 6, at the First Baptist Church, Hillsboro. She is survived by her husband, one son, Rev. Dr. Glen (wife Laura) Greenwood, II, D Min, Alton, IL; one daughter, Theresa Greenwood (David), Centralia, IL; two granddaughters, Cathryn Greenwood, Alton, and Rachel (husband Jack) Legg, Springfield, OH