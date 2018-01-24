Eileen “Midge” Palen, 67, died at 5:17 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.