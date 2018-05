Eileen F. Valencia, 67, of Granite City, passed away at 5:57 p.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Extended Care in Clayton, Mo.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.