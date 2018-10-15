Eileen J. Graham, 96, of Bethalto passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018 at Bethesda Meadow in Ellisville, MO.

She was born August 23, 1922, in Holyoke, MA, the daughter of Peter and Helen (Scanlon) Brennan. She married Jerry Graham on May 28, 1946, in Holyoke, MA at Sacred Heart Church. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2011.

Eileen was a custodian in the Bethalto Public School district for 15 years, before retirement in 1984. She was also a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Eileen is survived by four children, James O. (Marilee) Graham of St. Louis, John “Jack” P. (Dettra) Graham of Montgomery, AL, Debra Theresa (Alan) Martin of Las Vegas, NV, and Doreen A. Graham of St. Louis; three grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Margaret Henderson; and five brothers, Robert, John, Gerald, James and Peter Brennan.

Mass will be held at 10 am on Friday, November 9, 2018 at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler officiating. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Per her wishes, cremation rights will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the masses.

